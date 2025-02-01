Photo: Kylie Jenner's kids love Timothee Chalamet's presence: Report

Kylie Jenner is reportedly adjusting herself on the sidelines as Timothee Chalamet makes new strides in his career.

As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, the beauty mogul has been supporting the Dune star all along.

Speaking of Kylie’s kids, a source spilled the beans and shared, “They love him.”

For those unversed, Kylie is the mother to two children, – Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

“This is a very different relationship dynamic than what Kylie is used to,’ they continued.

Before conclusion, the source remarked, “[It’s] opened her eyes to the more artistic side of the industry.”

Another report from Closer Magazine claimed that the celebrity couple are planning a third baby.

“She does face morphs to see how cute their kids would be and sends him the pictures, so she’s not hiding it from him either,” the spy said of Kylie.

They even declared that Timothee Chalamet has no problem with welcoming a little with the 28-year-old either.

Before conclusion, “If anything he encourages it, so the consensus is that he’s on board with the idea.”