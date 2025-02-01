Zoe Saldana condemns Karla Sofia Gascon's old posts

Zoe Saldana just expressed her opinion over Karla Sofia Gascon's old and controversial tweets.

The iconic 46-year-old actress, who starred alongside Karla in the Oscar nominated musical, Emilia Perez, had distanced herself from the controversial narrative of her co-star.

During a Q and A in London, featuring the Avatar actress, when asked of Karla’s posts, she replied, "It makes me really sad because I don’t support [it], and I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group.”

"I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film, and my experience and my interactions with them was about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural, and gender equity,” she further affirmed.

“And it just saddens me. It saddens me that we are having to face this setback right now," she added.

Guardians of the Galaxy actress then proceeded to state how her message is that of “love” and “respect” for everyone regardless of who they are.

"But I’m happy that you’re all here and that you’re all still showing up for 'Emilia' because the message that this film has is so powerful and the change that it can bring forward to communities that are marginalized day in and day out is important,” she said.

“And all that I can attest is that all of us that came together to tell this story, we came together for love and for respect and curiosity, and we will continue to spread that message. That’s all we can say right now," Zoe Saldana concluded.

It is also pertinent to mention that Karla Sofia Gascon has already apologized for causing “hurt” through her old social media posts.