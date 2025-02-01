Pete Davidson makes welcoming gesturing to Savannah Guthrie

Pete Davidson is holding out boat invites to broadcasters Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin after his recent appearance on their show.

The comedian, 31, made an appearance on their Today show this Friday to discuss his new animated comedy Dog Man.

The conversation turned to Davidson and his former Saturday Night Live costar Colin Jost's decommissioned ferry that they purchased in 2022 for $280,000.

“You and Colin Jost famously have purchased the Staten Island Ferry,” Guthrie reminded viewers, to which Davidson replied, "Yes."

The conversation later shifted to Davidson's plans with the ferry as Guthrie asked “What is happening on the ferry?”

“Me and Colin talk all the time,” before clearing things up.

“We have a lot of ideas,” he explained. “They’re actually pretty close to bringing the ideas to fruition. It’s just that, people don’t understand — it’s a giant boat that holds 5,000 people.”

Guthrie then asked Davidson if she and her cohost Melvin, 45, would be able to “do a Today show broadcast on the ferry.”

Davidson replied warmly, saying, “You can do that anytime. Anytime you guys want to come aboard,”

Davidson has previously spoken of being open to having a restaurant, a concert venue, a movie theater, and hotel rooms on the boat.

“It’s actually funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin,” he joked during a June 2023 episode of the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast.