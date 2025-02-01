 
Rihanna steps out to support partner A$AP Rocky amid assault trial

Rihanna appears stylish while attending court in order to showcase support for her partner A$AP Rocky amid legal trial

February 01, 2025

Rihanna made a surprise courtroom appearance on Friday, standing by her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, as he faces serious legal charges that could lead to a 24-year prison sentence.

Dressed in a black tank top, leather pants, and a stylish gray jacket, the Grammy-winning singer was seen leaving a downtown Los Angeles courtroom alongside Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

The rapper, sporting a white jacket and light brown pants, arrived earlier in the day with his family and entourage.

According to Daily Mail, Rocky faced two felony charges of assault with a firearm related to a 2021 shooting involving his former friend and collaborator, A$AP Relli (Terell Ephron).

Moreover, prosecutors alleged that Rocky pointed a gun at Ephron and fired multiple shots, injuring his hand. The rapper has pleaded not guilty.

Additionally, Rihanna’s appearance in court follows a previous show of support earlier this week, when she reportedly entered the courtroom through a discreet passage to avoid public attention.

As per the publication, she sat beside Rocky’s mother and sister, accompanied by security personnel.

Furthermore, the high-profile trial has drawn significant public and media interest. Rocky recently declined a plea deal that would have resulted in a six-month jail sentence, a suspended seven-year term, and three years of probation.

