Prince Harry's IGF makes big announcement ahead of games in Canada

Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation has made a big announcement ahead of games in Canada.

According to the foundation, Prince Harry's close pal Chris Martin has confirmed he will support the Duke at the huge event in Canada.

The IGF confirmed Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has been announced as the latest addition to the star-studded opening ceremony lineup for the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 announced, “Global superstar @coldplay's Chris Martin joins our already star-studded Opening Ceremony on Feb 8 at BC Place featuring Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, Roxane Bruneau and more.”

The IGF shared the post saying, “Chris Martin is coming to the #InvictusGames at the Opening Ceremony for #IG25 in 8 days!” followed by heart emojis.

The opening ceremony will kick off the week-long international competition, which runs until February 16 across Vancouver and Whistler.

According to the GB News, the performance will serve as a "powerful tribute to hope, resilience and the Invictus Spirit at the heart of these Games," organisers said in a statement.