Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner getting closer to irking Jennifer Lopez, John Miller?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly getting closer to irk Jennifer Lopez and John Miller.

An insider spilled to Page Six that the filmmaker has been spending more time with his ex-wife since he finalized his divorce with J.Lo.

"The former couple are closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce,” the source told the outlet.

The confidant added that "Particularly since Ben’s divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] and with the LA fires and everything going on, they have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever.”

For those unversed, the exes, who called it quits in 2018 and share their three kids - Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12.

Additionally, Garner and Miller have been dating on and off since 2018, after her divorce from Affleck.