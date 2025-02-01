Prince William 'may need therapy' amid growing family tensions

Prince William's old habits may be resurfacing amid royal family tensions.

His alleged inclination for adult content is shaking the already troubled monarchy, leaving his cancer-survivor wife, Kate Middleton “humiliated” according to RadarOnline.com.

The report even claims that the heir to the throne was banned from a video store back in his time at St. Andrews University days for repeatedly renting and failing to return raunchy films.

It might just be possible that amid much stress in the family, with his wife Kate and father King Charles, surviving cancer, his uncle Prince Andrew being caught up in scandals and his distance from brother and sister-in -law, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, led William to revive his old habits.

"It's possible he's seeking an escape from his grim reality," said mental health expert Dr. Gilda Carle, adding, "The issue arises when these fantasies interfere with his duties as a father and future king—he may need therapy."

An insider claims William's favorites included the 2002 film Boat Trip, featuring Swedish pinup Victoria Silvstedt. "He practically wore the copy out," a royal source stated of the film he rented.

"He spends hours watching trashy films," the palace insider said, further noting, "Kate is stunned that the future king would engage in such behavior."

Courtiers also admit that the Princess of Wales is embarrassed by palace staffers’ jokes about the Prince’s preferences.

"Kate feels humiliated and has had attendants remove anything overly explicit from his watch lists," the insider revealed. "She fears the fallout could further disgrace the family."