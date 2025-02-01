 
Kate Middleton's brother reveals his real 'hero'

Kate Middleton’s brother also said “Happy 70th Birthday to my darling Mother"

February 01, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has revealed his real ‘hero’ in his latest social media post.

James took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo with his mother Carole Middleton when he was a baby.

He shared the post to wish his mother a very happy birthday as Carole turns 70 on January 31st.

Kate Middleton’s brother said, “Happy 70th Birthday to my darling Mother. My Hero” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans also flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

One fan said, “Omg what a beautiful picture! You looked exactly like your sister Catherine as a baby. Happy birthday to the amazing Carole! I hope she is having a very special day and will have a wonderful new year.”

Another said, “Happy Happy Birthday to your Mama!!!”

“Happy birthday beautiful mom, strong success,” the third commented.

“Happy birthday to beautiful elegant and highly intelligent woman. I am very proud of her, she done great job to bring all of her children Catherine, Pipa and James Middleton. I wish you all the success in life.”

