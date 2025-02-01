Chrissy Teigen spills the beans on her beauty preferences

Music mogul John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, looked almost unrecognisable in her latest pictures.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the model and cookbook author, known for her candid social media moments, shared a picture of herself donning a high-tech laser face mask.

Per PEOPLE, in the picture, which has been expired, Teigen was lying on her bed, wrapped in her duvet, while her Basset Hound Pearl cozied up beside her.

She also shared a now-expired video in which she can be heard telling her followers, "Okay, so to me this is my favourite mask that I have. I have a bunch of them and I don't know if they work."

The mother of four continued, "This one is not LED; it's laser and I do feel like it works. Like, I have a little bit of scarring from pimples that I went too hard on and I did notice that I felt like they went away or at least faded."

"And I do feel like this goes deeper. I don't know; this was an Instagram ad and I got it. I don't know what it's called and I'm not mad at it. This is my preferred mask right now,” the 39-year-old explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Chrissy Teigen, who openly discusses her skin care routine, shares four children—Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander Stephens—with Legend.