Blake Lively being spammed with indecent content amid Justin Baldoni suit

February 02, 2025

Blake Lively recently faced a surge in social media harassment as trolls spammed her Instagram account with sexually explicit posts.

The indecent posts have since been cleared away, per TMZ, but the actress initially did not know what had occurred when her Instagram account had flooded with pornographic content.

The actress has now changed the security settings for her account but the posts were missed at first as they appeared in the tagged section of her page.

Meta spokesperson Daniel Roberts condemned "this kind of online harassment" in a statement to the publication.

"We are removing the content that violates our policies and will continue to monitor for additional violating posts," he added.

It remains unknown who targeted Blake's account or when the pornographic posts had started to fill her tagged page, Daily Mail noted.

However, her husband Ryan Reynolds' Instagram appears to be left untouched.

The online harassment escalated as the Gossip Girl alum, 37, is taking on her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her while he countersued the actress and Reynolds in a $400 million defamation suit.

