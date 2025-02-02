Miles and Keleigh Teller enjoy date night after losing home in LA Fires

Miles and Keleigh Teller stepped out for a date night this weekend amid their loss in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The couple stepped out to attend the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year benefit gala which was held on Friday to raise funds for musicians in need, including those impacted by the wildfires.

Miles, 37, looked dapper in a sleek tux with a bow tie while Keleigh, 32, exuded her inner diva in a green strapless dress.

Both actors posed for photographs with Grateful Dead members including Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, as well as Dwight Yoakam and Woody Harrelson.

The Tellers' outing comes less than a month after the couple lost their home amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

On January 9, Keleigh shared the last photo she took of her home while evacuating and thanked those who reached out.

"I can’t thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world, I’ll never forget them,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Keleigh also wrote that she wished she had “grabbed” her wedding dress when she and her husband evacuated their home. “Wish I did a lot different but it doesn’t matter, stay safe, get out,” she added.