 
Geo News

Miles and Keleigh Teller enjoy date night after losing home in LA Fires

Miles and Keleigh Teller's outing comes less than a month after they lost their home in the LA wildfires

By
Web Desk
|

February 02, 2025

Miles and Keleigh Teller enjoy date night after losing home in LA Fires
Miles and Keleigh Teller enjoy date night after losing home in LA Fires

Miles and Keleigh Teller stepped out for a date night this weekend amid their loss in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The couple stepped out to attend the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year benefit gala which was held on Friday to raise funds for musicians in need, including those impacted by the wildfires.

Miles, 37, looked dapper in a sleek tux with a bow tie while Keleigh, 32, exuded her inner diva in a green strapless dress.

Both actors posed for photographs with Grateful Dead members including Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, as well as Dwight Yoakam and Woody Harrelson.

The Tellers' outing comes less than a month after the couple lost their home amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

On January 9, Keleigh shared the last photo she took of her home while evacuating and thanked those who reached out.

"I can’t thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world, I’ll never forget them,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Keleigh also wrote that she wished she had “grabbed” her wedding dress when she and her husband evacuated their home. “Wish I did a lot different but it doesn’t matter, stay safe, get out,” she added. 

What Prince Andrew told ‘Chinese spy' about his Newsnight interview video
What Prince Andrew told ‘Chinese spy' about his Newsnight interview
Koe Wetzel and girlfriend Bailey Fisher expecting their first child
Koe Wetzel and girlfriend Bailey Fisher expecting their first child
Justin Baldoni launches new website with proofs against Blake Lively video
Justin Baldoni launches new website with proofs against Blake Lively
Antonio Banderas all praises for 'the man' his daughter Stella is marrying
Antonio Banderas all praises for 'the man' his daughter Stella is marrying
Sterling K. Brown reflects on 'Black Panther'
Sterling K. Brown reflects on 'Black Panther'
Kate Middleton worried about ‘hugely important' matter of public concern video
Kate Middleton worried about ‘hugely important' matter of public concern
Alison Brie gets honest about 'Community'
Alison Brie gets honest about 'Community'
Darius Rucker asks critics to not twist his move to London
Darius Rucker asks critics to not twist his move to London