Photo: Here's how Kevin Costner felt post Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor's engagement

Kevin Costner reportedly felt betrayed as the news of Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor became public.

The latest report of RadarOnline.com details how the Yellowstone hitmaker initially reacted to the announcement.

"Kevin said he felt sucker-punched when his kids told him about the marriage proposal,” a tipster tattled.

In addition to this, the source noted, "He said he would have preferred to have heard it straight from Christine, but either way, it still feels like betrayal even after all this time.”

“He just celebrated his birthday, thank God they waited at least a week to make the announcement," the insider expressed before starting a new topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kevin has moved on from Christine and is reportedly continuing with his love life as he was papped with Jennifer Lopez, who recently finalized divorce from Ben Affleck.

Nonetheless, Josh and Christine’s engagement has reportedly triggered the American actor and filmmaker, but he will wait for the right time to make his move.

"Kevin is watching the situation very carefully and hopes to pounce once they become man and wife,” the source addressed.