Meghan Markle's struggles finding friends in the U.S. gets out

Meghan Markle’s woes while attempting to make friends around Hollywood has just come to light.

Comments about the Duchess’ ongoing efforts to strengthen her friend base has been brought forward by an inside source.

This insider in question spoke candidly about the changing tides, as well as Meghan’s efforts as of late, during an interview with Closer magazine.

In this conversation they started off by issuing a little warning about the worries the royal is plagued with, because “Unfortunately, there’s a perception that Meghan and Harry are a couple of real try-hards.”

And its because of that, that “A lot of people bristle at the mention of their name.”

Even Kim Kardashian, who was once vocal about calling Meghan on for her SKIMS line, and about inviting her to The Kardashians has seemingly changed tune because, “As much as Kim respects her mum Kris’ choice to support them, she doesn’t want to be associated with anyone that’s controversial unless they really are a great benefit to her.”

“As far as she can tell, there’s not much benefit to hanging out with the Sussexes.”

It is pertinent to mention, that recently Kim started showing off her bond with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of current President of the United States, Donald Trump, a man who Meghan has been vocal in her feelings about.