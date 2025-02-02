Meghan Markle's ambitions take another nose dive after unforeseen circumstances

Meghan Markle's Hollywood ambitions take another nose dive after unforeseen circumstances

Meghan Markle’s woes regarding friendships and getting together with Hollywood’s elite have reportedly hit a dead end lately.

Even an insider spoke of this during their interview with Closer magazine.

At the time this source claimed, “Meghan needs all the A-list friends she can get right now.”

And while “It’s obviously a pivotal time as far as her Hollywood ambitions go,” the bigger thing is that “she’s finding out the hard way that these ultra famous types have extremely busy lives”.

Plus for most of the elite “their social circles are already firmly established, so they’re a pretty closed shop when it comes to making time for new friends or outsiders.”

While “She hit on the idea of Kim and figured it wouldn’t be too hard to arrange a meet-up,” what happened was that “instead of jumping at the chance, Kim’s not returning Meghan’s emails or calls.”

“The word has essentially gotten back to Meghan that she’s not keen on hanging out with the Sussexes at all, which is a huge blow,” the source also admitted near the end.

This update has also sparked a frenzy among many because of the stark contrast from 2023 where Meghan’s mom Doria’s pictures speak to a different relationship, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

For those unversed, the event in question saw the trio smiling during photographs at a charity event.

Plus, Kris also received a sample of Meghan’s new jam collection, which was shared to only 50 people in Hollywood but ammased an expose equal to Kris’ following of 51 million.