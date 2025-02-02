Kate Middleton's 'most important' role remains unchanged after cancer

While Kate Middleton has made a return to public life with her first trip out of London since cancer diagnosis and treatment, royal experts suggest that her most important role would remain that of a mother.

The Princess of Wales made an emotional visit to Ty Hafan recently, spending time with young patients and joining them for various activities.

Expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror that “if you asked Catherine what her most important role in life is at the moment, it would be 'being a mum'.”

Adding that for Kate her children, including George, Charlotte and Louis, “are the centre of her world and she has thrown herself into bringing them up in what must be a rather confusing environment for a young mind, as normally and lovingly and securely as possible.”

Jennie adds that Kate, who knows “many parents don't have the luxury of choosing to be with their young children all the time”, is lucky to return to her royal role “on her own terms.”

“Some will probably criticise her for doing so – but she has decades of duty ahead of her, and, as the Princess Royal recently commented, retirement isn’t something that is exactly written into the terms and conditions of being a member of the Royal Family.”

Moreover, Jennie highlights that Princess Kate would want to “work with children's organisations” saying that she “is now an acknowledged expert in this field” especially by “bringing up her own three children in a very hands-on way.”

"Even before she was diagnosed with cancer, Catherine was making it clear that her young family must take precedence over non-stop royal duties, especially while they are young.”

Now, after her cancer treatment, Kate Middleton is “more determined to stand by her belief that early years of a child’s life are the most vital and influential in their future development.”