Prince Harry sees possibility of making amends with Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly received messages of support from the Royal family amid California wildfires.

The concerned messages from the members of the Royal family, especially Prince William, have sparked hope for reconciliation, reported In Touch Weekly.

“Many people have been reaching out, most of his family has checked in, apparently Kate was in touch on behalf of her and William, which is huge,” the source said.

They added, “The messages of goodwill have gone a long way to making Harry feel some renewed hope.”

The report further revealed that Harry has reached out to King Charles several times in hopes of a reunion, however, his efforts have go in vain.

But now, with help of Kate, the Princess of Wales, Harry is hopeful that he will be able to make amends with Charles as well as William, the report added.

“That may be hoping for too much, but certainly being this close to such a destructive disaster has highlighted the fact that life is very unpredictable, nothing is promised,” the source said.

Harry “would have been gutted if his family didn’t reach out, it speaks volumes that they have,” they added.