Blac Chyna slams Tristan Thompson for making comments about daughter Dream

Blac Chyna slammed Tristan Thompson for making comments about her daughter Dream on social media.

Chyna, whose birth name is Angela White, shut down Thomspon for calling her eight-year-daughter, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian, his "oldest daughter."

In a video posted by Hollywood Unlocked on its Instagram account, the NBA player can be uttered “a message to Dream and True,” which Thompson posted on his Snapchat accounts per the outlet.

Thompson said, “I have two daughters, and their names are Dream, [who] is my oldest daughter, and True is the second oldest. Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. And I love you guys.”

Chyna rushed to the comment section under the post and called out Thompson for calling her daughter his.

"Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian.”

Chyna went on to say, "I usually don’t speak up, but I’m done. Stop all this clout chasing involving my daughter!”

“As parents, we have joint custody, and we also have a beautiful, healthy co-parenting relationship," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the athlete's daughter, True, and Chyna's daughter Dream usually spend time together at Khloe Kardashian's house who is also True's mom.

The Kardashians star also posted videos and snaps of True and Dream hanging out together.