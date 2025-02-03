Law Roach stays mum when asked about Zendaya’s engagement

Law Roach played coy when asked about his close friend and Tom Holland's engagement.

The 46-year-old image stepped out on the red carpet of the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles on February 1.

Following Zendaya's engagement news reported a month before, the Challengers star's stylist stayed mumed when inquired about his longtime pal's love life.

"How do I feel about what? Happy," he responded to People.

Sharing no more information about the couple's engagement news he added, "There's nothing else much to say about that."

The engagement news was reported by People earlier in January by a source close to the actress' family, stating that "everyone close to the couple knew an engagement was happening," with Holland having been keen to pop the question "for a while."

The report came right after Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the 2025 Golden Globes.