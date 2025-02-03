 
Troye Sivan reveals his secret to dream manifestation

Troye Sivan opens up about manifesting dream collaborations

February 03, 2025

Troye Sivan is admitting to sending "fanmails" to make his dream collaborations come true.

The singer, 29, was at the Red Carpet preshow at the 2025 Grammy Awards when he confessed how he breaks the ice with other talented artists.

"One thing that I started doing this year is I started sending like fanmail to people. Like yeah, I 100 percent slid into Doechii's DMs," Sivan said of the best new artist nominee.

The singer was then followed up with another question about his next possible connection, but Sivan denied having made any connections that night.

"I don't think we've ever met in person. We were on the same label. I feel like we have orbited each other. We follow each other on Instagram," Sivan explained. "Obviously, I'm excited to see her."

This year, Sivan was nominated for the best pop dance recording for his song Get Me Started, but he lost to Charli xcx's Von Dutch.

He has previously held nominations in best music video and best pop dance recording in 2024 for his song Rush.

Meanwhile, Doechii, too, nominated for best rap performance and best rap album.

Sivan celebrated his Grammy nomination with a clip from the Get Me Started music video. "best pop dance recording - got me started," he captioned his Instagram Reel, adding, "my voice hurts from screaming @recordingacademy." 

