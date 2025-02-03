Kate Middleton more 'determined' to stand by her THIS belief after cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is ‘even more determined’ to stand by her belief that early years of a child's life are the most vital and influential in their future development following her cancer treatment.

This has been disclosed by royal expert Jennie Bond.

Speaking to the Mirror, Jennie also disclosed Kate Middleton’s most important role after cancer diagnosis.

She said, "I'm sure if you asked Catherine what her most important role in life is at the moment, it would be 'being a mum'.

“She adores her husband, but her children are the centre of her world and she has thrown herself into bringing them up in what must be a rather confusing environment for a young mind, as normally and lovingly and securely as possible.”

The royal expert added, “She knows perfectly well that many parents don't have the luxury of choosing to be with their young children all the time. And she, too, is returning to her royal role – but she is lucky enough to be able to do it on her own terms and she is sticking to that."

Jennie Bond continued, “Even before she was diagnosed with cancer, Catherine was making it clear that her young family must take precedence over non-stop royal duties, especially while they are young.

"Following her treatment, she is even more determined to stand by her belief that early years of a child's life are the most vital and influential in their future development."