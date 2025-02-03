Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet spark kidnapping threat

Prince Harry has been plagued with fears about his family it seems, from Meghan Markle to both his children as well, namely Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

News of this has been shared by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burell.

According to a report by GB News the former butler explained the fears Prince Harry is battling now, by saying, “being a member of the Royal Family is a threat.”

For those unversed, those fears stem from everything to an assassination attempt to something worse, and even referenced King Charles’ own experience back in 1994 by Australian barrister David King.

He fired blank shots in protest to the treatment being given to Cambodian asylum seekers in detention camps across the country.

So to Mr Burell noted, “The threat is huge” to the duo and their kids despite their non-working royal status.

In the eyes of Mr Burell, “I think Harry is more worried about his wife and his kids and the risk of kidnapping plots, to be honest, and also the more he does in the public as a celebrity the more he could become a target.”

“So of course, he is going to take his security more seriously and this is very important to him.”

After all, “Security is a big part of the royal household,” as well

“They offer security detail the minute they become engaged to a member of the Royal Family and I witnessed that when Catherine became engaged,” he noted before signing off.