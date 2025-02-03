Meghan Markle under ‘pressure' to maintain ‘Royal image' despite leaving UK

 
Meghan Markle reportedly spent a "small fortune" revamping her wardrobe as she prepared for her 2025 comeback with her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

According to an insider, the Duchess of Sussex is under pressure to maintain her Royal image as she competes with Montecito’s ultra-wealthy elite.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, the insider noted that Meghan wants to keep up with her rich neighbours as she transforms her wardrobe for her new show.

“Meghan has always loved designer clothes and fancy things but the crowd she’s fallen in with in Montecito are next-level rich and that has absolutely raised the bar for her when it comes to her own style,” the insider said.

They added, “They all have stylists and think nothing of wearing hundreds of thousands in jewellery, if not millions, on a day-to-day basis.”

The insider said Meghan “feels the need to keep up” with her affluent neighbours as it was “also part of her brand.”

“She feels a lot of pressure to embody this royal image that she’s clinging to,” they revealed, “That means looking the part at all times.”

“That’s why she hired an A-list stylist because she needs to exude quiet luxury at all times and that does take a lot of effort, not to mention a ton of money.

“But in her view, it’s crucial to building this aspirational brand, people need to want to emulate her and that means she’s got to look the part of a Princess.”

