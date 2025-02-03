Kate Middleton set to launch new major project this week

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will this week unveil a major project in her campaign to highlight the importance of children´s early development.

According to a report by AFP, the future queen will launch the first project based on the scheme this week, however, the exact date has not yet been announced.

The Princess of Wales, who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has only recently begun a gradual return to royal duties after a shock cancer diagnosis last year.

Kate Middleton set up her Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 and reportedly sees the campaign as her "life´s work".

Kate and William are set to make more appearances together in 2025 as they eye a return to normality.

Earlier, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood published The Shaping Us Framework, which describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood, and are important throughout the lives.

In the foreword of it, Kate Middleton writes, “To create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance.”

She further says, “At the heart of all of this is the need for us to develop and nurture a set of social and emotional skills which we must prioritise if we are to thrive.”