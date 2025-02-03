 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffer another major blow

“This article is disturbing on multiple levels, leaving Meghan feeling utterly humiliated and betrayed”

February 03, 2025

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly suffered another major blow after latest claims in US magazine.

The Closer, per Mirror, citing sources, has reported Archie and Lilibet doting parents have been dealt another blow as Kim Kardashian has reportedly turned her back on them.

The insider told the publication, "Unfortunately, there's a perception that Meghan and Harry are a couple of real try-hards.” As a result, some stars are said to "bristle at the mention of their name."

The source said, "As much as Kim respects her mum Kris' choice to support them, she doesn't want to be associated with anyone that's controversial unless they really are a great benefit to her.

"As far as she can tell, there's not much benefit to hanging out with the Sussexes."

The fresh claims came amid reports Meghan has been eying up a Kardashian friendship.

Meanwhile, the Radar Online, citing insiders, has reported following allegations in US magazine, Prince Harry is considering suing the publication.

The source told the media outlet, “This article is disturbing on multiple levels, leaving Meghan feeling utterly humiliated and betrayed.”

