Justin Baldoni team assures 'transparent' Blake Lively legal battle

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face each other off in court!

The two celebrities, caught up in a fierce battle ever since they worked together on the 2024 film, It Ends With Us, where the director’s team remains firm that they did nothing wrong by launching their website that contains previously unseen legal material online, as per Daily Mail.

Their appearances in New York would mark their first step in the duel of the 400 million defamation lawsuit filed by Baldoni against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Adding to the ongoing drama will be the involvement of the high-profile attorney, Sigrid McCawley, renowned for representing Jeffrey Epstein's victims, who will now be serving on the Gossip Girl alum’s publicist and co-defendant, Leslie Sloane.

The team will discuss a range of issues which would include Lively’s demand for a gag order and her refusal to sit down for a deposition with Baldoni's legal representative, Bryan Freedman.

Lively has complained about Freedman’s statements, classifying them as “harassing and retaliatory” leading her to ask Judge Lewis Liman to silence the outspoken lawyer.

However, Baldoni’s legal team does not plan on remaining silent as they pledged on Saturday of how they would be uploading new details of the ongoing case on their created website, titled, Lawsuit Info.

“It's important to point out that nobody is monetizing off this. It's simply a landing page to have access to legal documents that are already public,” an insider told Daily Mail.

“This is far from a provocation. In fact, it's yet more evidence that Justin and his team intend to be continually transparent,” they further stated.