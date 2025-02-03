Hugh Jackman takes decision leaving him 'disappointed'

Hugh Jackman just cancelled his upcoming appearance.

The 56-year-old Deadpool & Wolverine star, who was set to take the stage at the annual music festival in London, at the BST Hyde Park, is now “deeply disappointed” that he would no longer be able to perform.

According to a message uploaded on the organiser’s official Instagram page, Jackman stated, "Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th.”

"This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much," he further added.

The X-Men actor, who has developed a music career of his own, outside of Hollywood, has also appeared on the stage of Broadway, in the lead role for The Music Man.

However, now, as the star may not be able to make it as per schedule, he has urged his fans to ask for a refund and even promised his fanbase in the UK that he would definitely come to see them soon.

Jackman mentioned, "Thank you to all people who've purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information.”

“London, I will see you soon!" he promised.

Hugh Jackman is set to resume his residency at the Radio City Music Hall in New York and will continue to perform there until the month of October.