Pregnant Michelle Keegan speaks out on expecting first child with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has opened up about her pregnancy for the first time.

In an interview with Grazie, Michelle has finally broken her silence on expecting her first child with husband Mark Wright.

Speaking about her pregnancy cravings, the actress said, “I'm usually a savoury girl, but now I'm craving sugary stuff. I'll eat a chocolate bar while walking around the supermarket and just give them the wrapper at the checkout."

Moreover, Michelle discussed how she and Mark manage their long-distance relationship.

“We never make each other feel bad about being away for work,” Michelle said, adding, “And even though there has been negativity surrounding that in the press, we never let it affect our relationship.”

The Brassic star, who announced her pregnancy in December 2024, also shared plans of a “long break.”

She said, “I'm going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum.”

“I'm never normally at home in the summer, I've always been away working, so I can't wait,” she added.

It is worth mentioning that Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright, who tied the knot in 2015, are set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in May.