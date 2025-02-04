 
Geo News

Karla Sofia Gascon defends Oscar nomination amid controversy

'Emilia Perez' star Karla Sofia Gascon denies all the allegations against her

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Karla Sofia Gascon defends Oscar nomination amid controversy
Karla Sofia Gascon defends Oscar nomination amid controversy

Karla Sofia Gascon has been at the center of controversy recently.

The actress, nominated for Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards, addressed multiple allegations, including of racism, Islamophobia, and a controversial tweet about her Emilia Perez co-star Selena Gomez.

In an interview with CNN en Español, Karla denied all the allegations, explaining that her words had been misconstructed.

Moreover, during the conversation Karla was also asked if she would “renounce” her Oscar nomination.

To which, the actress replied that she would not be stepping down from the race, emphasizing that she had not committed any crimes.

As translated by The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "I cannot renounce a nomination because what I have done is a job and what is being valued is my acting work."

"I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime, nor have I harmed anyone. I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am," she went on to add.

Benson Boone issues apology for aggressive move at 2025 Grammys
Benson Boone issues apology for aggressive move at 2025 Grammys
'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown breaks silence on Christine's bold divorce claims
'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown breaks silence on Christine's bold divorce claims
Kensington Palace undergoes policy change as Kate intends to avoid Meghan move
Kensington Palace undergoes policy change as Kate intends to avoid Meghan move
David Tennant addresses rare condition he was born with after fans notice it
David Tennant addresses rare condition he was born with after fans notice it
Real reason Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo share single seat at Grammys video
Real reason Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo share single seat at Grammys
King Charles issues orders in Meghan Markle's favour
King Charles issues orders in Meghan Markle's favour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle career split seen as modern approach
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle career split seen as modern approach
Kim Kardashian makes daring change following major reveal
Kim Kardashian makes daring change following major reveal