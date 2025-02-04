Karla Sofia Gascon defends Oscar nomination amid controversy

Karla Sofia Gascon has been at the center of controversy recently.

The actress, nominated for Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards, addressed multiple allegations, including of racism, Islamophobia, and a controversial tweet about her Emilia Perez co-star Selena Gomez.

In an interview with CNN en Español, Karla denied all the allegations, explaining that her words had been misconstructed.

Moreover, during the conversation Karla was also asked if she would “renounce” her Oscar nomination.

To which, the actress replied that she would not be stepping down from the race, emphasizing that she had not committed any crimes.

As translated by The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "I cannot renounce a nomination because what I have done is a job and what is being valued is my acting work."

"I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime, nor have I harmed anyone. I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am," she went on to add.