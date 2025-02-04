 
Meghan Markle branded ‘bachelor', directs ‘what she says'

Meghan Markle’s opinions are branded insignificant by an expert

February 04, 2025

Meghan Markle has been compared to a young director by a journalist.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sat for ‘The Cut’ in her Montecito home alongside Allison P. Davis, is in need to ‘media training.’

After her 2022 interview with New York Magazine's The Cut, Davis said: “She has been media trained and then royal-media trained and sometimes converses like she has a tiny Bachelor producer in her brain directing what she says.”

"At one point in our conversation, instead of answering a question, she will suggest how I might transcribe the noises she's making: 'She's making these guttural sounds, and I can't quite articulate what it is she's feeling in that moment because she has no word for it; she's just moaning.'

She added: "At this stage, post-royal, there's no need for her to hold back. She's flinging open the proverbial doors to her life; as any millennial woman whose feminism was forged in the girlboss era would understand, she has taken a hardship and turned it into content."

