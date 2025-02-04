 
Geo News

Sandra Bullock issues rare public statement amid family safety concerns

Sandra Bullock makes surprising revelation about scammers in a rare public statement while expressing her family safety concerns

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Sandra Bullock issues rare public statement amid family safety concerns
Sandra Bullock issues rare public statement amid family safety concerns

Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock has issued a rare public statement addressing her growing concerns over social media scams, emphasizing the safety of her family and innocent victims being targeted.

The 60-year-old actress clarified that she does not use social media and warned fans that any accounts claiming to be her are fraudulent.

In regards to this, Bullock stated in a message to People, “My family’s safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern. There will be a time when I will comment more, but for now, our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter.”

Moreover, the statement follows recent revelations by her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, who disclosed on Instagram that scammers have been impersonating her on Facebook to deceive people into believing they have a personal connection with the actress.

Additionally, Gesine shared that some victims have lost thousands of dollars to these fraudulent schemes.

As per Daily Mail’s reports, Sandra Bullock urged the public to remain vigilant, reiterating, “I do not participate in any form of social media."

Furthermore, she added, “Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me.”

It is worth mentioning that law enforcement agencies are reportedly involved in addressing the issue, and Gesine has been actively reporting fake accounts while working with security services.

Sandra Bullock is terrified for her family's safety: Here's Why video
Sandra Bullock is terrified for her family's safety: Here's Why
New twist in 'It Ends With Us' drama
New twist in 'It Ends With Us' drama
Jennifer Lopez 'inspires' Kevin Costner in major way
Jennifer Lopez 'inspires' Kevin Costner in major way
Prince Harry opted for ‘professional split' from Meghan for private reason video
Prince Harry opted for ‘professional split' from Meghan for private reason
Denis Villeneuve looks back at David Lynch's career
Denis Villeneuve looks back at David Lynch's career
Meghan Markle branded ‘bachelor', directs ‘what she says' video
Meghan Markle branded ‘bachelor', directs ‘what she says'
Taylor Swift faces big blow at the 2025 Grammys
Taylor Swift faces big blow at the 2025 Grammys
Post Malone remains high-spirited despite shocking Grammy loss
Post Malone remains high-spirited despite shocking Grammy loss