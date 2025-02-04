Sandra Bullock issues rare public statement amid family safety concerns

Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock has issued a rare public statement addressing her growing concerns over social media scams, emphasizing the safety of her family and innocent victims being targeted.

The 60-year-old actress clarified that she does not use social media and warned fans that any accounts claiming to be her are fraudulent.

In regards to this, Bullock stated in a message to People, “My family’s safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern. There will be a time when I will comment more, but for now, our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter.”

Moreover, the statement follows recent revelations by her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, who disclosed on Instagram that scammers have been impersonating her on Facebook to deceive people into believing they have a personal connection with the actress.

Additionally, Gesine shared that some victims have lost thousands of dollars to these fraudulent schemes.

As per Daily Mail’s reports, Sandra Bullock urged the public to remain vigilant, reiterating, “I do not participate in any form of social media."

Furthermore, she added, “Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me.”

It is worth mentioning that law enforcement agencies are reportedly involved in addressing the issue, and Gesine has been actively reporting fake accounts while working with security services.