Lily Allen parts ways with David Harbour, sources confirm

Lily Allen parts ways with David Harbour after four years of marriage, sources confirm

Lily Allen has reportedly parted ways with David Harbour after four years of marriage.

Multiple sources confirmed People magazine on Monday that the 39-year-old singer's "marriage has been crumbling and they have split."

Recently, the Grammy nominee admitted on her Miss Me? podcast that she was "not in a good place. "

“I’m finding it hard to be interested in anything. I’m really not in a good place,” said Lily.

“I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiraling and spiraling. It’s got out of control. I’ve tried,” the Smile singer added.

Lily first ignited split rumors with David after being spotted on the dating app Raya at the end of 2024.

For those unversed, Lily tied the knot with the Stranger Things star in Las Vegas in 2020.