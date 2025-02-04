Travis Kelce 'competes' with Taylor Swift in healthy way

Taylor Swift is seemingly a workaholic, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, wants to put in equal hard work, if not more, in his career.



He says he draws his motivation from his megastar girlfriend as he prepares for a face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I better hold up my end of the bargain, right? I mean if she's out here being the superstar she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure," he shares at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night in New Orleans.

Extra reports that the tight end also reveals that the Carolina hitmaker is an excellent cook.

"She is quite the cook… I'm a breakfast guy, man her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable. Homemade Pop-Tarts, unbelievable."

The Super Bowl is set to happen at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.

In other news, Taylor failed to win any award at the 2025 Grammys despite being nominated in six categories.

Her losses added her to the list of ten artists in the award's history who have received six or more nods but could not win any.