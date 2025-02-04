Meghan Markle perpetuating ‘ludicrous' rumors

Reports that Meghan Markle may soon be seen in the UK have overwhelmed friends and critics alike, leading one to go as far as to brand the whole thing ‘ludicrous’.

The entire thing has been shared by the host of the To Di For daily podcast, Kinsey Schofield.

She got rather candid addressing rumors of Meghan’s possible return to the UK and said, “It hasn’t changed Meghan Markle’s mind, she hasn’t stepped foot in the UK since the death of Queen Elizabeth.”

In Ms Schofield’s eyes its because “She prides herself on that and she prides herself on that control that she has.”

An example of that is the fact that, “Harry and Meghan don’t attend his friends’ weddings because she doesn’t want to visit the UK.”

Hence, before signing off she said, “I think that this story is ludicrous because Meghan Markle does not want to be in the UK.”