Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's sweet video

Kensington Palace has shared Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s sweet video as she launched the new Shaping Us framework.

The palace shared the video with caption, “Working with @earlychildhood to launch the new #ShapingUs framework.”

The statement further said, “The Bobeam Tree Trail is just one example of how organisations can empower children to thrive emotionally and socially. With initiatives like this at the @nationalportraitgallery, the foundation is laid for the next generation to grow into confident, compassionate individuals.

“The Centre for Early Childhood is also working with organisations across a variety of sectors, on how the framework can be used to promote social and emotional skills across society.”

Later, sharing the photos of Kate, the palace also released her statement which reads, “It was fantastic to see The Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us Framework, which is based on key science, expressed in such an innovative, creative and fun way at the National Portrait Gallery today.”