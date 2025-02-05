 
Geo News

Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's sweet video

Kate Middleton's Centre for Early Childhood is working with organisations across a variety of sectors

By
Web Desk
|

February 05, 2025

Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's sweet video

Kensington Palace has shared Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s sweet video as she launched the new Shaping Us framework.

The palace shared the video with caption, “Working with @earlychildhood to launch the new #ShapingUs framework.”

The statement further said, “The Bobeam Tree Trail is just one example of how organisations can empower children to thrive emotionally and socially. With initiatives like this at the @nationalportraitgallery, the foundation is laid for the next generation to grow into confident, compassionate individuals.

“The Centre for Early Childhood is also working with organisations across a variety of sectors, on how the framework can be used to promote social and emotional skills across society.”

Later, sharing the photos of Kate, the palace also released her statement which reads, “It was fantastic to see The Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us Framework, which is based on key science, expressed in such an innovative, creative and fun way at the National Portrait Gallery today.”

David Beckham works with fiancée of Prince William's friend
David Beckham works with fiancée of Prince William's friend
Meghan Markle hints at having new A list friend in Hollywood video
Meghan Markle hints at having new A list friend in Hollywood
'Bridget Jones' star Leo Woodall opens up on pressure to be 'ripped'
'Bridget Jones' star Leo Woodall opens up on pressure to be 'ripped'
Kate Middleton set to make major impact in fashion world after cancer recovery
Kate Middleton set to make major impact in fashion world after cancer recovery
Ryan Reynolds 'nicest guy' reputation at risk?
Ryan Reynolds 'nicest guy' reputation at risk?
Jonathan Majors' future with Marvel remains uncertain: Source
Jonathan Majors' future with Marvel remains uncertain: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make new plan for future amid career comeback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make new plan for future amid career comeback
Blake Lively excluded from Paul Feig's 'A Simple Favor' promo
Blake Lively excluded from Paul Feig's 'A Simple Favor' promo