Travis Kelce goes unfiltered on Taylor Swift's game-day outfits

Travis Kelce continues to praise his girlfriend Taylor Swift publicly, this time for her game day outfits.

The NFL star was speaking to the press during Super Bowl week press conferences when the conversation turned to his girlfriend's wardrobe.

“Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said of Swift's game-day looks.

The pro footballer also admitted that they don't "necessarily coordinate" their outfits.

His elder brother Jason Kelce recently confirmed that Swift will be in attendance at the Super Bowl game.

"Yeah, I think everybody's coming in," the former Philadelphia Eagles star said on Wednesday before naming a few.

"I mean, I don't want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full," he told People Magazine.