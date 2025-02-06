Kelsea Ballerini shares about close bond with fellow ‘The Voice' coaches

Kelsea Ballerini on close bond with fellow ‘The Voice' coaches

Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her bond with fellow The Voice coaches.

The singer and songwriter, who recently joined the show as a coach for it’s 27th season alongside John Legend, Michael Buble and Adam Levine, called them “new brothers.”

In an interview with Byrdie, Kelsea shared that she found “three new brothers” in John, Michael, and Adam.

She went on to add that she constantly texts them, saying, “There’s a level of warm and fuzzy we all have for each other.”

“There’s never been a day, not once, that we’ve left set without texting the group chat to build each other up,” Kelsea shared.

It is worth mentioning that while this is Kelsea’s first time coaching The Voice, she did appear on the show several times previously.

Kelsea recalled calling her friends at the time “I really think I want this chair one day.”

Besides filming The Voice, the singer also released her album in October 2024.

Talking about balancing both of her work, Kelsea said, “I think it’s really sharpened me as an artist because as you’re giving advice, you’re also reminding yourself of the same thing.”

She continued, “As I was filming The Voice, I was also finishing the album. Then I was putting the album out, and I was actually doing the things I was giving advice about, so it was a refresher for me.”

“It’s making me go into the last 10 years and think, wow, I really have done a lot. I have learned a lot.”

“It’s helping me give credibility to my career. Being up there with people I grew up listening to, and having an opinion they’re holding on the same level as their own, has felt beautiful,” Kelsea Ballerini added.