Palace sources reveal Kate Middleton persisted, Meghan Markle gave up

A book recounting the stories shared by multiple royal family servants has revealed shocking details of what went behind the doors at the Buckingham Palace and the Kensington Palace.

The book titled The Secret Life of Royal Servants also details why Meghan Markle found it difficult to get along with the royal family and how Kate Middleton was able to overcome the challenges that came with being a member of the British royal family.

Citing a source, author Tom Quinn wrote "Meghan thought Kate was “just too eager to please, too much a goody-two-shoes girl”. Yet Kate did manage to negotiate difficult matters with staff and family relationships."

A Kensington Palace staff said, “Kate is someone who slowly and carefully absorbs the atmosphere of a place, the relationship between people and the rules. She doesn’t jump in straight away and try to change everything to suit her way of thinking. She bides her time and is very intelligent and intuitive about other people, what they do and how they behave. She was also coached — not just by William, who wanted Kate to avoid the problems his mother had encountered, but also by the staff."

The staff member said, “Kate was always happy to accept advice both from the lower staff, with whom she got on very well, and from the courtiers, even though some of them were initially very snooty about her."

“It was the same kind of backbiting gossipy criticism that Meghan had to put up with, but Kate is actually a much stronger person than Meghan in many ways. Yet what Meghan saw as Kate being pushed around, Kate saw as an essential part of being a member of the royal family.”



