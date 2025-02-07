Selena Gomez reveals celebrity she looks up to

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston are having a sweet Galentine.

The actresses and entrepreneurs celebrated their decadelong friendship on Wednesday at a Galentine's Day celebration they hosted at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles where

"I've known Jen for over a decade now, and she's someone I've always looked up to... she's always been there for me," Gomez said of Aniston, who is currently an executive producer for The Morning Show.

Gomez went on to gush about Aniston's role in her life to People Magazine, saying, "It's nice to have people in your life who can just be there and hear you out and [give] me great advice," added Gomez.

Aniston, too, spoke fondly of the Grammy-winning singer, revealing that she and Gomez "sister-mother each other equally as best as we can."

Aniston also took a moment to address the recent Los Angeles-area fires and the "really hard couple of weeks" for the city.

"I hope everybody's safe and okay. It's been a hard one," said Aniston.

Both superstars were dressed head-to-toe in black for the evening which became a marketing platform for new additions by Gomez's beauty brand Rare Beauty and Aniston's LolaVie.

Gomez first spoke publicly of her relationship with Aniston in 2015, telling KTU they connected through their mutual management teams.

"It was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she's, like, inviting me to her house," revealed Gomez, who has long said Aniston was an inspiration to her growing up. "She had a pizza oven... she's very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice."