Meghan Markle finally receives support amid growing hate

Meghan Markle has been called out for making a “strategic move” after she reached out to Billie Eilish to help a young fan affected by the LA wildfires.

In a recent Instagram reel, the Duchess of Sussex shared how the singer sent signed items to a 15-year-old girl whose home had burned down during the devastating fires.

Meghan shared the story of meeting the girl’s mother during a visit to a community community affected by the fires.

While Meghan’s new video attracted backlash from some experts and fans alike for flaunting her A-list friends, a PR expert hailed her over her new strategy.

Speaking with GB News, PR expert Estelle Keeber said, "By directing her message at Billie Eilish, referencing feeling old, and opting for a makeup-free look, Meghan is leaning into relatability - something that has become a key engagement driver on platforms like TikTok and Instagram."

"The shift towards short-form, personality-driven content isn't just a trend; it's a strategic move that many public figures are embracing to maintain cultural relevance,” she added.

The expert further shared that it was “quite pleasant” seeing Prince Harry’s wife “in this informal setting."