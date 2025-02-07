Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen steps out for the first time after engagement

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen made their first red carpet appearance as an engaged couple at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Thursday, February 6.

The event took place just days before the city gears up for Super Bowl Sunday.

Steinfeld dazzled in a low-cut black dress paired with matching heels, while the Buffalo Bills quarterback appeared in a black suit and tie.

According to US Weekly, the actress’s diamond engagement ring was on full display as the couple held hands and posed for photographers.

Moreover, the duo announced their engagement in November 2024 via a joint Instagram post, sharing a romantic photo from Allen’s waterfront proposal at sunset.

In a December edition of Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter, Allen reflected on the special moment, revealing he told her, “I couldn’t wait any longer. I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

Additionally, Steinfeld has been vocal about her admiration for Allen’s dedication to his career.

While speaking to E! News in January, she expressed her pride in his achievements, calling him “the hardest working person I know.”

Furthermore, the couple was first linked in May 2023 after being spotted together in New York City.

While they have mostly kept their relationship private, Allen acknowledged their romance publicly in August 2023.

Now, as they step into the spotlight as an engaged couple, fans eagerly await what’s next for the Hollywood star and the NFL player.