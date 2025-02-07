 
Geo News

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen steps out for the first time after engagement

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen make their first appearance on the red carpet in New Orleans after getting engaged

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen steps out for the first time after engagement
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen steps out for the first time after engagement

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen made their first red carpet appearance as an engaged couple at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Thursday, February 6.

The event took place just days before the city gears up for Super Bowl Sunday.

Steinfeld dazzled in a low-cut black dress paired with matching heels, while the Buffalo Bills quarterback appeared in a black suit and tie.

According to US Weekly, the actress’s diamond engagement ring was on full display as the couple held hands and posed for photographers.

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen steps out for the first time after engagement

Moreover, the duo announced their engagement in November 2024 via a joint Instagram post, sharing a romantic photo from Allen’s waterfront proposal at sunset.

In a December edition of Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter, Allen reflected on the special moment, revealing he told her, “I couldn’t wait any longer. I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

Additionally, Steinfeld has been vocal about her admiration for Allen’s dedication to his career.

While speaking to E! News in January, she expressed her pride in his achievements, calling him “the hardest working person I know.”

Furthermore, the couple was first linked in May 2023 after being spotted together in New York City.

While they have mostly kept their relationship private, Allen acknowledged their romance publicly in August 2023.

Now, as they step into the spotlight as an engaged couple, fans eagerly await what’s next for the Hollywood star and the NFL player.

George Kittle offers playful advice to Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl
George Kittle offers playful advice to Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl
Meghan Markle's real feelings about Royal family revealed: ‘They behaved like babies' video
Meghan Markle's real feelings about Royal family revealed: ‘They behaved like babies'
Angelina Jolie reveals which movie completely changed her life
Angelina Jolie reveals which movie completely changed her life
Kelly Ripa reveals rare truth about her cosmetic procedures
Kelly Ripa reveals rare truth about her cosmetic procedures
King Charles health update: Ex staffer spills details ahead of major Royal trip
King Charles health update: Ex staffer spills details ahead of major Royal trip
Prince William releases statement as King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace
Prince William releases statement as King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace
Taylor Swift unexpected response to Blake Lively dragon comment gets revealed
Taylor Swift unexpected response to Blake Lively dragon comment gets revealed
Travis Kelce's dad addresses big rumor about Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's dad addresses big rumor about Taylor Swift