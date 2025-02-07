Kendall Jenner teases fans with rare construction shots now-deleted post

 
Kendall Jenner shares rare glimpse into her real estate project in a now deleted post on her social media platform

February 07, 2025

Kendall Jenner briefly shared glimpses of her latest real estate project before deleting the images from Instagram.

According to The U.S. Sun, the 29-year-old supermodel, who was recently seen at Paris Fashion Week, posted a series of photos showcasing the construction of what she described as her “first-ever ground-up home build.”

Moreover, the images featured a massive wooden structure with large window-pane grids, dark wood accents, and retro-inspired tiling, staying true to Jenner’s signature earthy aesthetic.

While the exact location of the mansion remains unknown, reports indicate Jenner is working with Seattle-based interior design firm Heidi Caillier Design.

Additionally, a post from the firm on Instagram praised the project, describing it as a dream collaboration.

As per Daily Mail’s claims, the home appears to reflect Jenner’s love for vintage elements, similar to her $8.5 million Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills, which she purchased in 2017.

Furthermore, one of the shared images displayed swatches of materials, highlighting the creative process behind the interior design.

It remains unclear why Jenner removed the posts, and her representatives have not yet commented on the matter, as per the outlet.

However, the deleted images have already sparked widespread discussion among her 289 million Instagram followers.

