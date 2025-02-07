Princess Anne makes big statement as she follows in Kate Middleton footsteps

Princess Anne has made a big statement as she follows in the footsteps of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

The Princess Royal returned to Southmead Hospital to thank the team who treated her following her accident in June 2024.

Earlier, Kate Middleton also made a poignant trip back to the hospital where she was treated for cancer last month.

During her visit, Princess Anne confirmed that she was in intensive care, thanking staff for the wonderful care she received and for ‘filling in the gaps’.

“We all knew this was a serious incident, but her determination to go back and thank the hospital confirms just how much it was,” royal expert Rebecca English tweeted.

Princess Anne said while speaking to staff, "Sadly, I don't have huge memories of being in here.

"I just know I was really well looked after."

According to palace, “The Bristol hospital provides a range of services to a local population of 750,000, as well as being a major research centre and teaching trust. During her visit, the Princess visited the intensive care unit and multi-faith space The Sanctuary, meeting staff and patients.”