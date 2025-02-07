 
Kanye West drops bombshell on Bianca Censori's choices

Kanye West makes shocking declaration about Bianca Censori

News Desk
February 07, 2025

Kanye West has made serious claims regarding his wife, Bianca Censori’s, choices.

For the unversed, last week, Bianca went to the 2025 Grammy Awards wearing a sheer dress with nothing underneath, showing her private parts in full.

The stunt was in the news all over the world and many of Kanye's followers called him "abusive" and "controlling" as he was using his wife's body "as clout," per Daily Mail.

On Thursday night, the 47-year-old rapper took to X (previously Twitter) to address anti-Semitic, s****, and homophobic remarks.

Speaking about the backlash, Kanye claimed that he has "dominion" over Bianca but said he would never make her wear something she was not comfortable in.

The Runaway singer tweeted, “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S*** SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A**** BROKE B*****.”

He continued, “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A***** WOKE PAWNS.”

“I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F**** WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR,” Kanye concluded. [sic]

