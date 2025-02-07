 
King Charles, Camilla set to attend big event

King Charles and Queen Camilla will also undertake State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy in early April 2025

February 07, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend a big event tonight after palace made major announcement regarding their state visit.

The Majesty Magazine took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “Ahead of their state visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy, this evening the King and Queen will join Inigo Lambertini, Italian Ambassador to the UK, and Italian-American actor Stanley Tucci for a dinner in celebration of Slow Food and Slow Fashion at Highgrove.”

Earlier, the palace announced King Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy in early April 2025.

During their State visit to the Holy See, the King and Queen will join Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee Year. 

Traditionally held once every 25 years, the Jubilee is a special year for the Catholic Church; a year of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

The King and Queen will also undertake engagements in Rome and Ravenna, celebrating the strong bilateral relationship between Italy and the United Kingdom.  

