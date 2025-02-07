'Reluctant' Queen Camilla gets confidence boost before foreign visit with King Charles

Queen Camilla was portrayed as a villain by the British tabloid media for a long time after the death of Princess Diana.

Prince Harry publicly accused his stepmother of exchanging information about him and Meghan Markle with journalists in an attempt to stop them from portraying her as the villain.

Camilla gets little support from the supporters of the British royal family especially those admire Diana's children.

Lately, she has been defended by a section of royal fans who are more loyal to King Charles than his sons.

Camilla, who often gets presented in a bad light, has finally been portrayed as someone who was not at all interested in becoming the queen.

Contrary to the British tabloid media's reports that Camilla Parker Bowels' ultimate goal of marrying Charles was to become the queen, the wife of the monarch was actually averse to the idea of becoming what she is today.

Citing a staff member, a new book titled Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants by Tom Quinn has revealed that at one point Camilla hated the idea of being the queen.

According to the book, she would regularly ask her husband, “Can’t we get away from all this protocol? It’s all bollocks.”

"Charles, who hates swearing, would demurely reply, “You’re doing it [becoming queen] for me, darling.”

According to the palace staff, Prince William and Prince Harry used nicknames like Lady Macbeth, Cruella de Vil and the Witch of the West to refer to their stepmother.

The book also reveals that Kate Middleton used to tease Prince William about the fact that "Camilla, is descended from Edward VII’s favourite mistress."

A day after the excerpts from the book were widely circulated online, the Buckingham Palace said "Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy in early April 2025."

"During Their Majesties’ State visit to the Holy See, The King and Queen will join His Holiness Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally held once every 25 years, the Jubilee is a special year for the Catholic Church; a year of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope."

During her foreign visit, the queen is expected to look more confident as she has been hailed by an author who claims to have talked to the current and former servants of the royal family.