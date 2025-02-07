Chappell Roan drops fiery response to music exec over Grammys speech backlash

 
Chappell Roan challenges Jeffrey Rabhan to donate $25,000 to struggling artists in response to Grammys criticism

February 07, 2025

Chappell Roan has broken her silence on the criticism following her Grammys acceptance speech.

The songstress, who won the Grammy for Best New Artist, received backlash over her speech that highlights struggles faced by musicians.

Former record label executive Jeffrey Rabhan slammed her speech, stating in The Hollywood Reporter article, "Roan’s call for record labels to pay artists a liveable wage and provide health care was noble – but also wildly misinformed."

"Her rise to stardom, fueled by viral moments, major label backing and an industry desperate for the next alternative pop starlet, proves she’s no longer a struggling artist. She should do something about it - rather than just talk at it," he wrote. "Change is waiting to be championed, not just announced."

Now, Roan took to Instagram Stories to hit back at the criticism. She challenged Rabhan to donate $25,000 to struggling artists alongside her.'

"@jeffrabhan wanna match me $25k to donate to struggling artists? My publicist is @biz3publicity. Let’s talk," she wrote.

In the next snap, adding, "Mr. Rabhan I love how in the article you said 'put your money where your mouth is.' Genius !!! Let's link and build together and see if you can do the same."

She added, "Will keep everyone updated on the much awaited @jeffrabhan response!! And I will show receipts of the donations."

Additionally, Roan also shared names of some of the artists who “deserve more love and a bigger platform.” The names included Hemlock Springs, Sarah Kinsley, Devon Again, and Baby Storme.

It is worth mentioning that singer Halsey also defended Chappell Roan, calling Jeffrey Rabhan’s comments a "personal attack disguised as critical journalism."

