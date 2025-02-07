Kelsea Ballerini’s tour takes dramatic turn

Country star Kelsea Ballerini has postponed three tour dates to rest and recover after illness forced her to cut her concert short.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old singer, who is currently on her Kelsea Ballerini Live Tour, said she had to conclude her Buffalo show early because of health issues.

Referring to her show at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY, she wrote, "Buffalo, I am so so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight. I am sicker than I am trying to be and I did not want to let anyone down tonight.”

Ballerini added, “I just got through the first few songs and I couldn't do it. I’m so sorry but I never want to give you a half a– show.”

“So we are rescheduling tonight, Buffalo, tomorrow, Pittsburgh and the next day, Toronto, to the end of the tour, April 11th, 12th and 13th. I will make them the best shows I’ve ever played in my whole life,” the Other Girl crooner stated by promising.

She went on to quip, “I will put out every stop for you and I will make it so worth it. I’m gonna’ go rest now and get better so I can really show up for the rest of this tour.”

"I hope you understand. Thank you for the grace to be human and I love you,” Ballerini concluded by sending love to her fans.

The Legends singer then posted a photo of herself lying in bed and holding a pillow that a fan made for her.

She added a caption that read, "Also to the sweet fan who made this pillow tonight, I can't even tell you how much I needed this and what it means. Thank you. I love and appreciate y'all. see you in a few days."

Per Taste of Country, on Tuesday, February 4, fans helped the Blindsided hitmaker during her Detroit show because she was sick.

Notably, after changing some show dates, Kelsea Ballerini’s next concert is on February 10 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.