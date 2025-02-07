Karla Sofía Gascon reacts to 'Emilia Perez' director's comments about her

Karla Sofía Gascon has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Perez'

Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón has released another apology for her racist internet posts and also vowed to stay silent from now on to allow Emilia Perez to be appreciated.

This comes after the film’s director Jacques Audiard said he wouldn’t speak to the actress and called her “self-destructive” for continuing to comment on the hateful posts.

Karla wrote: “Following Jacques interview that I understand, I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference,”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way,” she concluded.

“I haven’t spoken to her, and I don’t want to,” Audiard told Deadline. “She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing. Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it, and what I don’t understand about this too is why she’s harming people who were very close to her.”

Emilia Pérez has snagged 13 Oscar nominations.