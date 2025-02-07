 
Geo News

Karla Sofía Gascon reacts to 'Emilia Perez' director's comments about her

Karla Sofía Gascon has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Perez'

By
Web Desk
|

February 07, 2025

Karla Sofía Gascon has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Jacques Audiards Emilia Perez
Karla Sofía Gascon has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Perez' 

Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón has released another apology for her racist internet posts and also vowed to stay silent from now on to allow Emilia Perez to be appreciated.

This comes after the film’s director Jacques Audiard said he wouldn’t speak to the actress and called her “self-destructive” for continuing to comment on the hateful posts.

Karla wrote: “Following Jacques interview that I understand, I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference,”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way,” she concluded.

“I haven’t spoken to her, and I don’t want to,” Audiard told Deadline. “She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing. Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it, and what I don’t understand about this too is why she’s harming people who were very close to her.”

Emilia Pérez has snagged 13 Oscar nominations. 

Kelsea Ballerini's tour takes dramatic turn
Kelsea Ballerini's tour takes dramatic turn
Temptation Island: 'Montoya, por favor' meme couple continue relationship
Temptation Island: 'Montoya, por favor' meme couple continue relationship
Elton John opens up about THAT studio meltdown video
Elton John opens up about THAT studio meltdown
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip welcome their fourth child
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip welcome their fourth child
Inside Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes preparations for 'Super Bowl'
Inside Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes preparations for 'Super Bowl'
Camilla never wanted to be Queen? video
Camilla never wanted to be Queen?
Alan Carr exposes Amanda Holden: 'Never really knew'
Alan Carr exposes Amanda Holden: 'Never really knew'
Taylor Swift reaction to Travis Kelce's Donald Trump comment revealed
Taylor Swift reaction to Travis Kelce's Donald Trump comment revealed