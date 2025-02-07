Kanye West reverts back to antisemitic tactics

Kanye West just sparked controversy with his recent remarks, once again!

Taking to his official X, formerly Twitter account, the rapper made a rather explosive tweet laden with antisemitism comments, having previously apologized to the Jewish community back in 2022, for similar comments.

Now, refusing to “apologize” for his views, the Runaway hitmaker claims he does not “lie or trust” Jewish people.

"I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****S", he further added, labelling the infamous dictator as "so fresh" pledging to "normalise" talking about him.

A spokesperson for the Jewish Leadership Council got in touch with Daily Mail and stated, “Kanye West's latest tirade of anti-Jewish racism is not only hateful but poses a real danger for Jewish people around the world.”

“His posts on X will undoubtedly give inspiration and cover to antisemites,” they added.

Meanwhile a representative for the Campaign Against Antisemitism mentioned, “Once again, Ye has gone on an antisemitic rampage online. It couldn't be any clearer that he is an unrepentant, proud antisemite.”

“More people have viewed these posts than there are Jews on the planet,” they explained.

Recalling the consequences Kanye West had to suffer after his 2022 remarks, the spokesperson also said, “It is obvious that Ye has not learned his lesson the first time, when Adidas ended its partnership with him, following our call to do so. “

“At a time of unprecedented antisemitism, there can be no mistaking this incitement for exactly what it is. We call on Elon Musk to remove him from X,” they concluded, proposing the rapper’s removal from the platform due to the impact his comments may have.