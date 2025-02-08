Zoe Saldana hilariously explains husband's Critics Choice Awards absence

Zoe Saldana just explained her husband’s absence from the crowd at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

While getting rather emotional as she accepted the award in the category of Best Supporting Actress, she hilariously revealed her husband was in the bathroom.

As per Daily Mail, over come with emotion, the 46-year-old Avatar star mentioned that her partner, Marco Perego-Saldaña, coincidently had to hit the loo.

“My husband's back in the bathroom,” she said after accepting the Critics Choice Award for her role in the thriller musical, Emilia Pérez.

Laughing, she added, “He literally went to the bathroom.”

Her victory was a rather shocking one considering the controversy the Spanish film has been surrounded by currently due to the lead star, Karla Sofia Gascon’s old Islamophobic and racist tweets resurfacing the internet.

Saldana even noticeably dodged naming the trans actress during her acceptance speech, stating her gratitude to director Jacques Audiard and her general “cast and crew” while calling the accolade an “incredible honor.”

“To my fellow nominees, the films this year and the work you've all done. It's breathtaking,” she said, adding, “I will forever be proud to be among you. Thank you to all of you. I can't see you, but you f***ing rock.”